Donald Trump Declares War on Chicago: Data Suggests Move Is Politically Driven

Donald Trump has announced plans to send federal troops and National Guard forces to Chicago, Baltimore, and Portland, claiming it is to fight rising crime. However, critics point to data showing the decision is politically motivated. Chicago ranked only 37th in homicide rate among US cities over 50,000 residents in 2024, while cities with higher murder rates—like Jackson, Birmingham, St. Louis, and Memphis—are Republican strongholds. Both Chicago and Baltimore had reduced violence through anti-crime programs funded by the American Rescue Plan, but Trump cut much of this funding. Baltimore’s homicide rate has dropped nearly 40% since 2020, reaching a 50-year low in 2025. With resistance mounting and past legal challenges against his troop deployments, many question whether Trump’s actions are truly about crime control—or political maneuvering.