Trump Condemns Beheading Of Indian-Origin Man Chandra Nagamallaiah In Dallas

US President Donald Trump strongly condemned the brutal killing of Indian-origin motel manager Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah in Dallas, Texas. Trump vowed a tougher stance on illegal immigrant criminals after police said 37-year-old Cuban national Yordanis Cobos-Martinez beheaded Nagamallaiah in front of his wife and son during a dispute. The victim, originally from Karnataka, was remembered as a hardworking motel manager and devoted family man. Trump slammed Joe Biden’s handling of immigration, pledging justice as the suspect now faces first-degree murder charges.

