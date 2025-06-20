Israel vs Iran: President Trump to Decide on Iran Strike Within 2 Weeks, Hints at Possible Negotiations

The conflict intensified on June 12 when Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion,' striking Iran’s nuclear and military sites. The White House has stated that while military options are still being considered, there is still room for diplomatic talks with Iran. However, Trump is expected to make a final decision within the next two weeks.

In her remarks, Leavitt emphasized President Trump’s consistent stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, saying that “no one should be surprised” by his firm position that “Iran absolutely cannot obtain a nuclear weapon.” She noted that Trump has been clear on this issue for decades both as president, a presidential candidate, and even as a private citizen.