Trump Declares India To Stop Russian Oil Import, Spouts Unfounded Claims

Trump asserts that PM Narendra Modi has halted Russian oil imports, a claim made on October 15 in Washington, DC, where he suggests a personal assurance from Modi. However, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), via spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, denies this, emphasizing India’s focus on energy security with 1.62 million barrels of Russian oil imported daily in September—35% of total crude. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar criticises US pressure as "unjustified," and the MEA highlights ongoing energy cooperation with the US despite Trump’s 25% tariffs since August, which strain bilateral ties despite his portrayal of a Modi-Trump alliance.

Trump’s repeated claims of stopping the India-Pakistan war and eight wars globally using tariffs, with examples from October 16 in Egypt to July 30 in-flight, including fabricated details like "seven planes shot down." India refutes these, stating the ceasefire resulted from bilateral DGMO talks post-Sindoor strikes, not US intervention. Trump’s assertion of "good ties" with India, voiced on October 13 in Egypt, clashes with tariff tensions.