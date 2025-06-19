After Trump Demands Unconditional Surrender, Khamenei Refuses and Issues Open Challenge

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran spiked after former President Donald Trump openly demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender amid rising regional turmoil. In a defiant move, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei outright rejected the demand, calling it arrogant and unacceptable.

Instead of retreating, Khamenei issued a direct challenge to Trump, declaring Iran would resist American pressure and warning that any attack would face strong retaliation. His message underscored Tehran’s readiness to confront the U.S. on diplomatic, ideological, and military fronts if needed.

This exchange marks a pivotal moment in U.S.-Iran ties, with the world closely monitoring the growing risk of escalation.