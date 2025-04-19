Trump Denies 'Parasites' Remark as Meloni Calms Press Conference Tensions

Things got a little tense at the White House during a joint press conference when U.S. President Donald Trump was asked by an Italian reporter about a remark allegedly calling Europeans “parasites,” a quote linked to a March 2025 article in The Atlantic.

Trump quickly dismissed the claim, denying he ever said it and shifting the focus to his push for a new trade deal between the U.S. and the European Union. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stepped in shortly after, helping to smooth over the moment. She stayed optimistic, emphasizing shared goals and values between the two allies. Meloni also invited Trump to Rome for talks with EU leaders, reinforcing a message of cooperation moving forward.