Trump Cracks Down on Deportation, Targets Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate and Palestinian activist, has become a target of Donald Trump ’s 2025 deportation policies. Arrested by ICE in March for organizing pro-Palestinian protests on campus, Khalil—who holds a green card and is a legal U.S. resident—now faces deportation under a seldom-used law that claims his activism poses a threat to U.S. foreign policy. Despite having no criminal record and with his pregnant wife advocating for his release, the case sparks serious concerns over freedom of speech.