Former US President Donald Trump’s claim of slashing drug prices by 1,500% drew widespread ridicule due to its mathematical inaccuracy. Experts pointed out that a 100% price cut means the price drops to zero—so a 1,500% reduction is not just unrealistic but absurd, implying companies are paying customers to take medicines. Trump's executive order did aim to reduce prescription drug costs by aligning with the lowest global rates, but his exaggerated figure sparked criticism and mockery.