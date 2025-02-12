VIDEO: US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk Defend Federal Downsizing Order

President Donald Trump and ally and advisor Elon Musk spoke to reporters in the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon, defending the slashing of federal government programs and employees under Musk's DOGE program and insisting they are "maximally transparent" in their efforts. In a rare question and answer session between Musk and reporters, Musk insisted he is not orchestrating a "hostile takeover of government," but instead giving the voters what they asked for. "The people voted for major government reform. There should be no doubt about that," Musk said. "The people voted for major government reform. And that's what people are going to get." Asked if he is in effect, policing himself as he has a number of government contracts, Musk maintained there has never been "an organization has been more transparent than the DOGE organization" and the public can see for itself whether there are conflicts of interest.