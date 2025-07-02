Will Donald Trump Deport Elon Musk To South Africa?

President Donald Trump has hinted at the potential deportation of Elon Musk to South Africa, as tensions between the two continue to rise. The latest dispute follows Musk’s sharp criticism of Trump’s recent tax and budget legislation.

On July 1, during a media interaction shortly after a pointed post on Truth Social, Trump suggested that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which Musk once headed could be tasked with probing the substantial federal contracts awarded to Musk’s companies.

Asked whether Musk could be deported, Trump responded, “We’ll have to take a look. Maybe we’ll unleash DOGE on him. You know what DOGE is? That’s the beast that might go back and get him. Wouldn’t that be terrible? He’s gotten a lot of subsidies.”