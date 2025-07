President Donald Trump has brushed off the renewed focus on the Jeffrey Epstein files, calling it “pretty boring stuff” and expressing confusion over why his supporters are still so drawn to the case years after Epstein's death. Trump claimed that the details released by authorities are “credible” and questioned the continued fixation on Epstein, whom he said was never a major figure. He also suggested that it’s “pretty bad people” who are keeping the Epstein story in the spotlight.