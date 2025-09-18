How Often Did Trump’s Name Appear in Epstein Files? ‘I Don’t Know,’ Replies Kash Patel

FBI Director Kash Patel has agreed to investigate a controversial birthday note that former President Donald Trump allegedly wrote to Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday, according to The Hill. The statement came during Patel’s exchange with Representative Jared Moskowitz at a House Oversight Committee hearing. The White House has dismissed the note, released by Epstein’s estate, as a forgery, claiming Trump’s signature was faked. The document featured the outline of a woman’s body alongside a message implying Trump and Epstein “have certain things in common.” Moskowitz pressed Patel, asking if he would probe the estate for forging a U.S. president’s signature. Patel initially questioned the basis but ultimately agreed, calling it forgery if proven. Meanwhile, Committee Chair James Comer rejected Democratic demands to involve a handwriting expert, stressing the inquiry must remain focused on justice for Epstein’s victims and whether government officials were complicit. Comer argued that a decades-old birthday card holds no relevance to the core investigation into Epstein Island.