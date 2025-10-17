Trump Fonders Going Against Freedom Of Speech, Slams Espionage Charges Against Foe John Bolton

US President Donald Trump’s vendetta against his critics takes another turn as his former National Security Advisor and one of his biggest opponents, John Bolton, is indicted in a classified documents case on October 17, 2025. During a media briefing, Trump referred to Bolton as a “bad guy.”

In August 2025, FBI agents raided Bolton’s Maryland home and Washington office, and the agency later tweeted about the case filed against him. Bolton isn’t the first to face such action from Trump. Earlier, New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey were also accused of charges.

This latest episode raises a pressing question: Is Trump curbing freedom of speech? Watch the full video to find out more.