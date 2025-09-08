Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Deal Hinges on Hamas: ‘This Is My Last Warning’

As the Gaza conflict escalates, US President Donald Trump has issued what he calls his “last warning” to Hamas, urging them to accept a ceasefire plan brokered with Israel. The deal proposes the release of all hostages on day one of the truce, followed by talks on Palestinian prisoners and a demilitarized Gaza City. While Israel has shown willingness, Hamas has responded cautiously, accusing Israel of propaganda and sticking to its conditions. This video unpacks Trump’s bold ultimatum, reactions from both sides, and whether this push could lead to peace or end as another failed attempt in the cycle of violence.