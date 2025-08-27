Republic World
Published Aug 27, 2025 at 8:36 PM IST
Video: Will Trump’s Gold Card Destroy the American Dream?

Once celebrated as the land of the “American Dream,” the U.S. appears to be shifting course under Donald Trump’s presidency. Unlike past leaders such as Ronald Reagan, who welcomed people from across the globe, Trump has introduced a controversial “Gold Card.” This program grants fast-track citizenship to wealthy foreigners for $5 million, raising questions about whether it strengthens America or undermines its very ideals. Watch the full video to explore how this move could reshape the nation’s future and its global image.
 

