Trump Halts Trade Talks with India After 50% Tariff, Says 'Not Until it's Resolved'

US President Donald Trump has halted all trade negotiations with India, stating they will not resume until disputes over tariffs and India’s purchase of Russian oil are resolved. “No, not until we get it resolved,” Trump remarked when questioned about restarting talks. His comments follow the announcement of a 50% tariff on Indian imports — with 25% taking effect immediately and another 25% set for August 27. Responding strongly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India will not compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen, and dairy producers, even if it comes at a significant economic cost.