President Donald Trump welcomed U.S. Muslims to the White House for an Iftar dinner in celebration of Ramadan, thanking them for their support in the 2024 election. He spoke about his administration’s efforts to promote peace in the Middle East and acknowledged endorsements from prominent Muslim leaders. The event took place against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and concerns over a White House security breach involving a Signal group chat discussing U.S. airstrikes in Yemen.