Trump Ignores Afghan-Pakistan War, Sidesteps Support for PM Shehbaz

On October 13, 2025, US President Donald Trump downplayed the escalating Pakistan-Afghanistan border conflict, remarking, “They have to wait till I get back – this will be my eighth war solved,” following a TTP ambush in Kurram on October 8 that killed 11 Pakistani soldiers. Pakistan’s retaliatory airstrikes on TTP hideouts in Paktika and Khost triggered explosions in Kabul on October 10, leading to Taliban counterattacks across five provinces on October 11. Afghan sources reported 58 Pakistani soldiers killed, while Pakistan claimed 200 Taliban casualties. Operations paused by October 12 amid widespread displacement and market damage.

Trump, shortly after missing out on a Nobel Peace Prize, cited his “peace president” record from Gaza and India-Pakistan truces, but his dismissive tone casts doubt on his willingness to assist ally PM Shehbaz Sharif. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iran called for de-escalation, while Pakistan accused India of supporting TTP amid Afghan FM Muttaqi’s Delhi visit, echoing a UN report on Taliban-TTP links. Backchannel talks continue as the conflict highlights regional instability, leaving questions about whether Trump’s remarks reflect genuine mediation intent or political posturing.