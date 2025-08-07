Trump’s Tariff Is a Cold War Against India and Will Backfire, Says Geoffrey Kabaservice

In this gripping Republic Media podcast, historian and analyst Geoffrey Kabaservice explores President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff strategy and its impact on India and Mexico. Trump has imposed steep 25% tariffs on Indian goods, along with an additional 25% tax and an unprecedented levy targeting Indian and Mexican workers in the U.S., sparking global backlash.

Kabaservice explains how Trump’s actions diverge from traditional Republican values—especially those of Ronald Reagan—and views tariffs as a tool of diplomatic coercion rather than sound policy. He questions whether this is a calculated pressure tactic or a reckless disregard for India’s strategic rise.

The podcast sheds light on Trump’s unwillingness to treat India as a unique global partner, choosing instead to lump it with other nations. Kabaservice argues that Trump’s mix of economic threats and targeted taxes is a risky gamble—one that may backfire and weaken U.S.-India relations at a critical moment in the Indo-Pacific region.