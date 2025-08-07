Trump Warns of 'Secondary Sanctions' After Slapping 50% Tariffs on India

Just hours after raising tariffs on Indian imports by an additional 25%, bringing the total to 50%, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a warning about potential secondary sanctions against India over its ongoing oil trade with Russia.

When asked about targeting India while China continues similar imports, Trump replied, "It’s only been eight hours. Let’s see what happens. You’ll see a lot more—so many secondary sanctions."

India’s Ministry of External Affairs slammed the move as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” asserting it would take “all necessary steps to protect its national interests.”