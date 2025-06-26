How Donald Trump Offended Iran and Israel While Claiming to Mediate

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed strong frustration after the swift collapse of a newly declared ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Just hours after the truce began, both nations resumed retaliatory attacks, leading Trump to sharply criticize the developments. Showing clear irritation, he stated, “Israel and Iran don’t even know what they’re doing,” highlighting his disappointment over the rising tensions despite continued diplomatic efforts. His remarks reveal a growing doubt about the success of ceasefires in the region and his mounting frustration with the actions of both governments.