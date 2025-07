In a stunning revelation, former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed he gave Iran an implicit "go ahead" ahead of Tehran’s retaliatory strike on a U.S. airbase in Qatar. The disclosure has sparked waves through diplomatic and defense communities, prompting critical questions about potential backchannel diplomacy during a highly volatile phase in U.S.-Iran relations. Was it a strategic move to prevent all-out war — or a dangerous gamble that narrowly avoided disaster?