Did Trump Know About Israel’s Qatar Strike? Says He’s ‘Not Surprised’

Tensions flared in the Middle East as Israel carried out its first known strike in Qatar, targeting Hamas leaders in Doha’s Katara district. Explosions rocked the area, reportedly hitting Hamas negotiators. The IDF and ISA said those targeted were tied to the October 7 attacks. US President Donald Trump, who recently pushed peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war, was reported to have approved the strike but said he was “not surprised.” The move raises questions over his foreign policy consistency.