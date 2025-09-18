President Trump Delivers Historic Address with King Charles at Windsor Castle

During his second state visit to the United Kingdom, President Donald Trump delivered a landmark speech at Windsor Castle alongside King Charles III. In his address, Trump underscored the enduring “special relationship” between the U.S. and the U.K., celebrating their shared history, cultural ties, defense cooperation, and joint resolve to tackle global challenges. King Charles, in his remarks, highlighted centuries of partnership, recalling wartime unity and the continuing importance of standing together in the modern world.

