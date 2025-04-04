Trump Launches $5 Million ‘Gold Card’ for Wealthy Migrants from Air Force One

Trump's Gold Card: President Donald Trump has launched a new $5 million “Gold Card” aimed at wealthy migrants, proposing it as a replacement for the EB-5 Investor Visa. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump described the card as a symbol of “exclusivity and opportunity.” The Gold Card offers U.S. residency to high-net-worth individuals without needing to go through the EB-5 program, which currently requires an investment of $800,000 to $1.8 million. Trump criticized the old visa system as outdated. Reports indicate that over 1,000 cards have already been sold, with millions more around the world potentially eligible.