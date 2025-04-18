Meloni Meets Trump: The One to Heal US-Europe Ties? Trump Responds Directly

U.S. President Donald Trump praised Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as she became the first European leader to hold trade talks with him after the introduction of tariffs. Meloni’s visit to Washington on Thursday garnered notable attention amid ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and the European Union. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump applauded the Italian PM and accepted her invitation to visit Rome. “I like her a lot,” Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to Meloni, who was seated across from him. “She’s a great prime minister and has done an outstanding job in Italy.”