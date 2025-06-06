Trump vs Musk: The Billionaire Feud Impacting Wall Street and the Republican Party

Trump vs Musk: The conflict between Donald Trump and Elon Musk has escalated into a major political and financial battle. What began as a dispute over an EV mandate has turned into personal attacks, stock market turmoil, and risks to billion-dollar government deals.

In this video, we explore how Trump’s controversial posts on Truth Social caused Tesla’s stock to drop by more than 17%, why Musk is alleging connections between Trump and the Epstein files, and how this feud might influence the Republican Party and the future of U.S. politics.