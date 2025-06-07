Trump vs Musk: Once Allies, Now Rivals | See Their Feud and Shocking Exchanges!

Trump vs Musk: The much-publicized friendship between Donald Trump and Elon Musk came to a dramatic end on June 5, as their relationship spiraled into a heated public clash. President Trump slammed Musk, labeling him "CRAZY" and threatening to revoke his billion-dollar government contracts.

What followed was a rapid-fire exchange of insults and social media jabs between the two influential figures, all within a matter of hours. The situation escalated when Musk made a shocking claim—that Trump’s name is listed in the Epstein files—sending ripples through political and media circles.

It marked a dramatic collapse of one of the most talked-about alliances in recent business and political history.