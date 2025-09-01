Is Trump Fueling a Brahmin Divide in India? Peter Navarro’s Remarks Explained

The Trump administration’s stance on India has turned personal and risky, with senior aide Peter Navarro invoking caste references to incite divisions. Navarro’s remarks, made during a Fox News interview, directly targeted the Indian people, raising fears of external interference aimed at destabilizing the country. Analysts point out parallels to U.S. involvement in Bangladesh, which led to unrest and instability. Anuradha Tiwari, Founder of Dharma Party India, breaks down Navarro’s shocking comments and examines the West’s growing focus on the Brahmin debate.