Trump and Netanyahu's Shocking Remarks on Mamdani's Threat: Are They Scared?

During a recent private dinner at the White House, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed comments made by New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who threatened to arrest Netanyahu if he visited NYC due to an International Criminal Court warrant. Mamdani’s remarks triggered a sharp response from Trump, who called him a “communist” and accused him of anti-Jewish bias.

Trump warned Mamdani to “behave” if he hoped to receive White House funding, stating, “He’s in a bit of a honeymoon phase right now, and he might win — but everything goes through the White House. He needs the money... He better behave, or he’ll face serious consequences.” Netanyahu appeared unconcerned by Mamdani’s threat, replying, “I’m not worried about that.” Trump then added, “I’ll take care of him,” assuring Netanyahu that Mamdani would “behave.” The exchange reflects rising tensions between the mayoral hopeful and the two world leaders.