Donald Trump Edges Near Nobel Peace Prize After Israeli PM Netanyahu Nominates Him

Following their recent joint military strike on Iranian nuclear sites, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump marked the operation's success with a dinner meeting at the White House. During the event, Netanyahu revealed plans to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, highlighting his role in promoting regional peace. The two leaders also discussed a proposed 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, with Trump expressing hope for a swift end to the conflict. However, doubts remain over the U.S.'s dedication to securing a lasting resolution to the 21-month-long war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.