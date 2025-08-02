Trump Sends Nuclear Submarines Near Russia After Medvedev’s ‘Dead Hand’ Threat

Amid escalating US-Russia tensions, Donald Trump has confirmed the deployment of two nuclear submarines near Russia. The move follows provocative remarks by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, who hinted at the “Dead Hand” nuclear strategy. Trump stated that such inflammatory comments demanded a strong response to ensure American safety. He emphasized that words carry consequences and stressed that the US is fully prepared to protect its people. The deployment underscores growing nuclear brinkmanship as global anxieties rise over potential miscalculations.