Video: Donald Trump Accuses Obama of Election Fraud

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again accused former President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton of orchestrating what he called the "crime of the century," alleging the 2016 Russia probe was a fabricated political attack. In a fiery post on Truth Social, Trump claimed Obama manufactured the Russia hoax with help from Clinton and Biden. Meanwhile, U.S. intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard released classified documents, claiming they expose misconduct within the Obama administration during the 2016 election period.