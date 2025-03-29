sb.scorecardresearch
Published Mar 29, 2025 at 3:07 PM IST

Trump Offers Aid to Quake-Hit Myanmar as Its Ties With Russia Grow

After a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and parts of Thailand, killing over 150 people, President Donald Trump has promised U.S. assistance. Myanmar’s junta leader made a rare plea for international aid as the country faces the dual challenges of civil unrest and a fragile infrastructure. The earthquake comes as Myanmar deepens its relationship with Russia, including talks on nuclear collaboration. Trump confirmed that the U.S. has already started conversations to provide immediate support.

