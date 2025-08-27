Why Doanld Trump’s Party Woman Is Going Viral

Valentina Gomez, a 26-year-old far-right Republican running for Congress in Texas’s 31st District, has shot to viral fame for her provocative and headline-grabbing stunts. Born in Medellín, Colombia, and raised in the U.S., she previously worked in real estate before entering politics. Her campaign centers on “traditional American values,” marked by anti-Islam rhetoric, rejection of LGBTQ+ rights, and extreme immigration proposals, including public executions. From disrupting Texas Muslim Capitol Day to staging controversial campaign videos and book-burning acts, Gomez thrives on outrage as a political strategy. Supporters hail her boldness, while critics call her divisive and dangerous.