Video: Trump Praises Pakistani Leadership Three Times in One Week

US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim of mediating peace between India and Pakistan, saying Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir credited him for stopping a potential war. This is the third time in a week that Trump has praised Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Munir.

Trump recalled, “He (Munir) said to a group of people that were with us... that this man (Trump) saved millions of lives because he prevented the war from escalating. That war was going to get very bad... I loved the way he said it.”