Gaza Peace Deal: Trump Talks With Israeli Hostages' Families

US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to bringing back all hostages held in Gaza — including the remains of those who died — by October 9, following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Speaking to the families over a phone call, Trump expressed optimism about their return. In an interview with Fox News, he said efforts are actively underway to ensure their release, adding that “everyone, including the deceased, will be home by Monday.” Watch the full report for more details.