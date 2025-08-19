Trump, Putin & Zelensky Poised for Trilateral Talks on Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal?

US President Donald Trump announced Monday that he is arranging a long-awaited peace summit between Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

At the White House, Trump met Zelensky along with leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, the European Commission, and NATO — showcasing rare unity as tensions grow over US pressure on Kyiv to make concessions to Moscow.

Trump said he had indirectly spoken with Putin and would hold a phone call after the meetings. “We may or may not have a trilateral,” he stated. “If we don’t, the fighting goes on. If we do, there’s a good chance of ending it.”