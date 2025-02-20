‘Why Spend $21 million On Voter Turnout?’, Trump Questions Foreign Meddling In Indian Elections | USAID

Donald Trump escalated his criticism of the now-canceled $21 million voter turnout initiative in India, suggesting that the funds may have been intended to sway the election in favor of a particular candidate. “What do we need to spend $21 million for voter turnout in India? Wow, 21 million. I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected,” Trump said. Taking a direct hit at the now-canceled initiative, Trump suggested that the funds were not merely for “voter turnout” but to push a specific candidate into power.