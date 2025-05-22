Trump and Ramaphosa Hold Oval Office Talks on India-Pakistan and Ukraine-Russia Tensions

In a high-level Oval Office meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, former U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that he played a key role in facilitating the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The ceasefire came after rising tensions triggered by India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Trump claimed his involvement was crucial in preventing the situation from escalating into a major regional conflict.