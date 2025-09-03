President Donald Trump Refutes ‘Trump is Dead’ Rumors, Labels Them ‘Fake’

After days of absence from public view, US President Donald Trump reappeared to dismiss rumors about his health, bluntly calling the “Trump is dead” chatter fake. Conservative commentator DC Draino mocked the media’s double standards, comparing Trump’s scrutiny with Joe Biden’s long absences. Speaking to Fox News, Trump said he wasn’t even aware such rumors were spreading, only that some questioned his health. He insisted he was “very active over the weekend” and later posted on Truth Social that he has “never felt better.”