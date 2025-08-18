Trump Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO After Alaska Summit With Putin

Donald Trump declared on Truth Social that Ukraine will not be allowed into NATO as part of a potential peace deal with Russia. He insisted it is now up to President Zelensky to end the conflict. This comes after Trump’s summit with Putin in Alaska, which failed to yield progress. The announcement comes ahead of Zelensky’s meeting with European leaders at the Oval Office. Meanwhile, Putin demands Ukraine’s withdrawal from Donetsk and Luhansk, and Trump-Zelensky are set to meet again in Washington.