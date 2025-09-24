Video: Trump Warns Russia to End Ukraine War at United Nations

US President Donald Trump, addressing the UN, warned Russia to end the war in Ukraine. During a press briefing, reporters challenged him on continued US imports of Russian uranium and fertilizers, highlighting a seeming contradiction in Washington’s push to pressure allies like India to cut energy deals with Moscow. Trump admitted he was unaware and promised to “get to the bottom of it.” Despite sanctions, the US still sources nearly 20% of its uranium and significant fertilizer supplies from Russia, raising questions about the consistency of its trade policy. Critics, including Indian officials, argue that American imports undermine its stance while the US recently doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50% to curb Russian oil purchases. India maintains its purchases are affordable and previously encouraged by Washington to stabilize global energy markets.

