Trump Publicly Schools Macron: Major Clash Between Two Presidents Over Israel-Iran War?

US President Donald Trump publicly criticised French President Emmanuel Macron, calling him out for incorrectly claiming Trump had left the G7 summit early to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Trump took to social media, writing: "Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a “cease fire” between Israel and Iran. Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!"