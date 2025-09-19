Trump’s Unexpected Comments on Modi in UK After Tariff Drama: “I Am Close to Modi”

Donald Trump once again stressed his close bond with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making a statement that drew global attention. While discussing trade and energy in Washington, Trump noted that despite disputes over tariffs and India’s Russian oil imports, his relationship with Modi stays warm and respectful. He recalled wishing Modi on his birthday and called him “a great leader.” The remarks highlight how personal diplomacy often overshadows policy rifts in U.S.-India relations, balancing tough trade talk with friendship.

