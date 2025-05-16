Trump's Syria Strategy: Allies or Adversaries? | Prof Madhav Nalapat Explains

What motivated Donald Trump’s controversial Syria policy? In this detailed conversation, geopolitical analyst Prof. Madhav Nalapat unpacks the intricacies of America’s role in the region under Trump’s leadership. Did the U.S. build tactical partnerships with previous adversaries? What were the consequences for America's global influence and Middle East stability?

Addressing issues like the Kurdish conflict and possible ties with militant groups, Prof. Nalapat provides a sharp analysis of whether Trump’s strategy was a bold masterstroke or a high-stakes risk. Don’t miss this deep dive into foreign policy, evolving alliances, and the fine line between ally and enemy in modern conflicts.