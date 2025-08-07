Republic World
Published Aug 7, 2025 at 3:48 PM IST

Donald Trump 25% Tariff Attack: ‘India Won’t Back Down on Interests,’ Says PM Modi

Following the U.S. decision to raise tariffs on Indian exports to 50%, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to protecting the livelihoods of its farmers, fishermen, and dairy workers. Speaking at the M S Swaminathan Centenary International Conference, Modi said, “I am ready to face personal consequences to defend farmers’ interests.”

U.S. President Donald Trump defended the additional 25% tariffs by accusing India of aiding Russia’s war efforts through continued crude oil purchases.

