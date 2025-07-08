Donald Trump Gives Major Hint to India After Imposing Tariffs on 14 Countries

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced new tariffs ranging from 25% to 40% on imports from 14 countries including Japan, South Korea, Bangladesh, Thailand, and others starting August 1, as part of efforts to address trade imbalances. Alongside the announcement, Trump hinted that the U.S. is “close to making a deal with India,” expressing optimism about a potential “big, beautiful” trade agreement. Ongoing talks between the two countries have reportedly included mutual concessions, with India relaxing some protections for its farmers, while the U.S. seeks broader market access. Both sides are working to finalize the deal ahead of Trump’s July 9 deadline.