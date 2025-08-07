Why Is Donald Trump Threatened by BRICS? Einar Tangen Breaks It Down

At the 2025 BRICS summit, Donald Trump mocked the bloc—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—labeling it a "little group" that is "fading out fast." He reiterated a 10% tariff threat on nations supporting what he described as "anti-American policies." India, in particular, faced a 25% tariff for continuing trade with Russia. Trump also warned India to reconsider such engagements. Is this behavior rooted in real concern over BRICS' rising power, or is it a strategy to intimidate and dominate? Einar Tangen provides insights into Trump's stance.