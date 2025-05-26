Trump Threatens Apple CEO: Stop Producing iPhones in India or Face the Consequences

US President Donald Trump has issued a public warning to Apple, threatening new tariffs if the company continues to move iPhone production out of the United States. In this video, we explore why Trump is suddenly going after Apple, how its transition from China to India factors in, and what this could mean for iPhone users globally especially in India. With Apple investing billions into Indian manufacturing through partners like Foxconn and Tata, and a $40 billion India plan underway, the stakes are significant. Is Trump’s warning a political tactic or a serious challenge to Apple’s India strategy? Could iPhone prices rise in India or the US? And how does PM Modi’s Make in India initiative fit into the picture? We unpack the geopolitics, tech strategy, and business implications in this unfolding story that impacts every iPhone user. Don’t miss this in-depth look at the Apple vs Trump showdown.